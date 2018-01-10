State offers reward for information on 2015 Hartford murder case

Ricardo Rivera was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Oct. 2015. (Hartford police)

The State of Connecticut is offering money to anyone who can provide investigators with information leading to an arrest and conviction of a murder suspect.

Hartford officials said the reward is $50,000 and involves the homicide of 19-year-old Ricardo Rivera.

Rivera was shot and killed in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015.

Police said they were called to 7 Cherry St. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Rivera with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he died the next day.

Investigators said minimal evidence was recovered from the scene of the shooting and no witnesses have come forward.

They said they're hopeful that a reward will help lead them to close the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.

Anonymous tip can be left at 860-722-8477 or by contacting Major Crimes Division Lt. Paul Cicero at 860-757-4179.

