With flooding in the forecast, cleanup services offer tips on home protection

Snow is on the ground and milder temperatures and rain are on the way.

Channel 3's meteorologists said house flooding could be a concern by Friday and businesses like American Integrity Restoration in Glastonbury said there are ways to prepare.

It said it's had a busy last few weeks.

”Past couple of winters, they’ve been mild and we have kind of made up for that this year, really since a little after Christmas," said Steve Weir, CEO, American Integrity Restoration.

Weir said his company has fielded upwards of 50 services calls a day.

"[For] freezing pipes, burst pipes, over-taxed heating systems," he said.

Weir said now that they made it through the deep freeze, they're gearing up for the warmer temperatures and downpours expected on Friday and Saturday.

"[With the] frozen ground, that water has nowhere to go," he said. "It can’t penetrate into the ground, so we’re anticipating that some people may experience a bit of trouble in the basement and lower-lying areas.”

One of the simplest things homeowners can do is clean out their storm drains. It could save them thousands of dollars.

Weir also recommended clearing snow from roof gutters.

"As it melts and freezes, it can cause an ice dam, so when the water comes down the roof it will hit that kind of curve of ice and backup onto the shingles," Weir said.

He called those things simple steps to avoid a big mess.

"If they can find that time between now and Friday to do a little preventative maintenance, they’ll save a lot of headache for themselves," he said.

