Water main break affects service along Bristol street

A water main break in Bristol has forced crews to shut off water in the area while repairs are made.

According to the Bristol Water Department, it's happening on Emmett Street between 360 Emmett St. and 500 Emmett St.

The department warned that customers in the area will be affected.

"It is uncertain how long this repair will take, but water service will need to be shut off throughout the day," it posted to social media. "Customers on this street and the surrounding areas may experience lower than normal pressure, discolored water or no water at all."

The department said crews will remain on the scene until repairs are complete.

"Once service has been restored, customers may experience discolored water," the post continued. "You should run the cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear. You will want to refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear again."

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.