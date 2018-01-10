Firefighters respond to fire at home in East Hampton

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in East Hampton on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters made quick work of a reported fire at home in East Hampton.

The fire broke out on Sequonia Trail around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Channel 3 crew at the scene said it appeared that the fire appeared to have been focused in the chimney area.

Everyone inside was able to make it out.

There appeared to be no serious structural damage on the outside of the home.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

