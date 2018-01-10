School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Wallingford

A crash and a car were involved in a crash in Wallingford on Wednesday. (WFSB)

A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Wallingford.

Dispatchers reported that it happened on South Airline Road on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt; however, students were on board the bus at the time.

The fire department and ambulances responded to the scene, as per protocol.

There's no word on whether or not the road was closed.

