Medical emergency prompts emergency response to Glastonbury park

What was referred to as a "medical emergency" prompted a response from emergency crews to a park in Glastonbury on Wednesday.

Police originally reported it as a "suspicious incident," but later said it was something medical.

It happened at Neipsic Road, at JB Williams Park.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene.

The road was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

No other details were released.

