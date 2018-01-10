Tractor trailer rolls over in Rocky Hill intersection

A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 3 in Rocky Hill on Wednesday (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill on Wednesday where a tractor trailer rolled over.

The crash happened on Route 3 at the intersection with West Street.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Traffic delays are expected in the area, and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route such as Elm Street or Brook Street to get to Cromwell Avenue.

