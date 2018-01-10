Broken water pipe impacts classes at two Old Lyme schools Thursday

Students at two schools in Old Lyme are being impacted by a broken water pipe.

The middle school and Center School will not have any water on Thursday, so all middle school students and staff should report to the high school for classes.

Students will be told where to go once they enter the building on Thursday.

School officials said parents “should utilize their normal pick up and drop off points to eliminate unnecessary congestion at the high school.”

Officials continued to say staff members will help students from their normal drop-off and pick-up spots, to the high school.

Also, previously scheduled middle school parent conferences will take place at the high school.

Center School will be closed and therefore there will be no pre-K classes on Thursday.

Anyone with questions should call 860-434-7238.

