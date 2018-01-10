PD: 70-year-old man reported missing from Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: 70-year-old man reported missing from Hartford

Wilbert Reid (Submitted) Wilbert Reid (Submitted)
Police in Hartford have issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Wilbert Reid was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, black fleece pants, and blue sneakers.

He is bald, has brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 757-4000.

