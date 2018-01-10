Extra security measures coming to XL Center

The XL Center in downtown Hartford is increasing security before you enter the arena.

Starting Thursday, everyone going into the facility will have to go through metal detectors.

Guests will have to empty their pockets, but will not need to remove shoes or belts.

Anyone who does not want to go through the metal detector will be “wanded.”

Purses and bags will still be searched.

The changes come just about six weeks after a social media post targeted a concert at the XL Center, and prompted extra police patrols and additional security measures.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.