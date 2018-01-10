Stop and Shop issues recall on ice cream

Stop and Shop issues recall on some of it's ice cream (fda.gov)

Stop and Shop is pulling some of its store brand ice cream from its shelves over listeria concerns.

The recall involves Stop and Shop brand orange cream bars, arctic bars, and polar express variety pack ice cream.

At this point, Stop and Shop said it hasn't received any reports of illness.

If you have one of the affected items, throw it out and bring your receipt to Stop and Shop for a full refund.

