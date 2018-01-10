Snow covered bus stops create dangerous conditions for riders

Bus stops in Bloomfield are snow covered, making it dangerous for riders (WFSB)

After all the snow and cold, the state is seeing a brief warm-up period.

However, right now it isn’t warm enough to fully melt some of the snow banks and that’s creating some hazardous conditions for bus riders.

Bus riders don’t want to stand at a stop that’s covered in ankle-deep snow, but they don’t want to stand in a busy driveway that’s yards from the stop, or in the road, either.

Marcia Malloy uses CTtransit to get around and she knows, when the snow falls, her commute gets a lot more dangerous.

“I’m still waiting at home for it to be cleared to stand at the bus stop,” said Malloy, of Hartford.

Stops all over the state look like that, and it’s giving riders everywhere unpleasant options – to either stand in it or stand in the road.

“There are a lot of drivers that don’t care and they’re driving so fast, they don’t even see you,” Malloy said.

CTtransit buses are operated by the state Department of Transportation. They say it’s the responsibility of the towns to shovel out the bus stops.

In Bloomfield, on Blue Hills Avenue, they weren’t touched.

“They’re probably undermanned so they’re doing the best they can with what they got,” said Stuart Palmer, who is a bus rider.

On the Silas Deane Highway, which is maintained by the state, stops were freshly shoveled.

On Wednesday night, when Channel 3 boarded a bus, the driver said he’s all too familiar with the problem.

In fact, to avoid going through an uncovered stop, he stopped at a driveway.

For everyday riders, the danger is just a daily reality they’ve come to live with until it warms up for good.

Town officials in Bloomfield and Rocky Hill didn’t immediately return requests for comments.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.