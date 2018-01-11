Service restored to dozens of homes after Hartford water main break

Brown street in #Hartford closed between Wethersfield and Franklin Avenues for water main break. 29 multi-family homes impacted. (WFSB)

A water main break affected service to 29 multi-family homes on Brown Street in Hartford early Thursday morning.

According to the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC), the 6-inch main was installed in 1891.

Service was completely restored by 9:15 a.m., according to the MDC.

As a result of the work, Brown Street between Franklin Avenue and Wethersfield Avenue was closed.

Another water main break was reported at 670 Hillside Ave. There was a leak in the pipe that caused a problem with service for one property.

