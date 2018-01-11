Heavy rain, melting snow could lead to flooding

Heavy rain, potential record-breaking temperatures and melting snow could be a recipe for flooding by Friday afternoon.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state for Friday morning into Saturday.

Temperatures reached the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Thursday as the warming trend continued.

"In fact, [Thursday] was the warmest day since Dec. 20 when the high temperature was 46 degrees at Bradley International Airport," said Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest. "[Thursday's] high so far as 47 degrees."

It'll be just as warm if not warmer on Friday, despite the forecasted rain.

"We can expect periods of rain and areas of dense fog [Friday] and a strong southerly breeze will send temperatures rising through the 50s to possible near 60 degrees," DePrest said.

The record for the greater Hartford area is 57 degrees, set in 1913. In Bridgeport, it's 55 degrees, set last year in 2017.

Showers will develop after midnight on Friday morning, according to DePrest.

The storm system will move out of the deep south and pass near New England.

"We’re still expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain, that combined with snowmelt will enhance the threat for poor drainage, basement and ice jam flooding," said meteorologist Mark Dixon

"Rain will be heaviest [Friday] afternoon into [Friday] night and it will linger into Saturday morning," DePrest said.

If flooding happens, it'll be toward the back end of the storm.

"While the flood watch goes into effect Friday morning, it will take some time before potential flooding actually becomes an issue," Dixon said. "As of now, if flooding were to happen, it would likely be later Friday into Saturday morning."

The rain may end on Saturday morning as a wintry mix for northwestern Connecticut.

When the storm leaves, it will usher in colder air.

"Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s early Saturday morning, but they’ll drop a good 30 degrees or more throughout the day," DePrest said.

"As colder air filters into the state, this could lead to slick/icy conditions as lingering moisture freezes with temperatures dropping Saturday afternoon/evening," Dixon said.

Sunday should be partly-to-mostly sunny, but blustery and cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.