By tomorrow night, parts of the state could see flooding

Some significant rain is headed to Connecticut starting on Friday and flooding is possible in parts of the state.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state for Friday morning into Saturday.

Before the state gets there, it will have to deal with fog from the melting snow.

"As expected, with milder air moving in over the snow, fog has developed," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "It will be locally dense [Thursday] evening and throughout the day [Friday], having an impact on multiple commutes. The fog will last into early Saturday."

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

Friday will feature periods of rain as the storm system moves out of the deep south and pass near New England.

"We’re still expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain, that combined with snowmelt will enhance the threat for poor drainage, basement and ice jam flooding," Dixon said.

Dixon said the rain should begin on Friday morning and end at some point on Saturday morning, potentially as a wintry mix in the northwest hills of the state.

"It will not rain for the entire period, it will come in waves, heavy at times, but there will also be lulls," he said.

If flooding happens, it'll be later.

"While the flood watch goes into effect Friday morning, it will take some time before potential flooding actually becomes an issue," Dixon said. "As of now, if flooding were to happen, it would likely be later Friday into Saturday morning."

Saturday afternoon is better with some partial clearing.

When the storm leaves, it will usher in colder air.

"As colder air filters into the state, this could lead to slick/icy conditions as lingering moisture freezes with temperatures dropping Saturday afternoon/evening," Dixon said.

Sunday should be partly-to-mostly sunny, but blustery and cold with temperatures ranging from 27 and 34 degrees.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.