A Hamden officer was arrested after police said he assaulted a suspect in North Haven last month.

PD: Hamden officer arrested after assault on suspect

Police have released body-cam video of a Hamden officer in uniform attacking a suspect on New Years' Eve morning.

CT officer to face assault charges in court

A Hamden police officer who was caught on camera attacking a man is due in court on Thursday morning.

Another officer's body camera captured sergeant Michael Cirillo, assaulting Vincent Terrone last month in North Haven.

Cirillo said Terrone was threatening to hurt his family.

North Haven Police Department arrested Cirillo on assault charges.

Hamden Police Department said Cirillo has been placed on modified duties, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

