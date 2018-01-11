Silver Alert issued for missing 23-year-old woman from Bristol

A Silver Alert has been issued for Devanie Alvarez, who went missing on Monday. (CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing 23-year-old woman from Bristol.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Devanie Alvarez, who has been missing since Monday.

Police said Alvarez is 5’4” and weighs about 171 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.