QU Poll shows 39 percent of voters give president 'F' for 1st year

A new Qunnipiac Poll asked voters to give Donald Trump a grade for his first year as President. (Quinnipiac Poll)

A new Quinnipiac University poll gave the president a negative job approval rating, including some of lowest scores since Inauguration day on Wednesday.

The recent poll asked voters to give President Donald Trump a letter grade and 39 percent of voters gave him "F." The president also received an "A" from 16 percent of voters, a "B" from another 16 percent, a "C" from 11 percent of voters and 17 percent give him a "D."

"Considered an intelligent person with a really bad report card, filled with far more 'F's' than 'A's' or 'B's', the president is a long way from the Dean's list in the eyes of voters," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Voters were also asked to describe the first year of the president in open-ended questions and 25 words were negative in nature. Fifty-seven percent of voters stated Trump is not fit to serve as president and 69 percent stated that he is not level-headed.

"It's been a very tough Freshman year for President Donald Trump, by any measure," Malloy said.

