QU Poll shows 39 percent of voters give president 'F' for 1st year

A new Quinnipiac University poll gave the president a negative job approval rating, including some of lowest scores since Inauguration day on Wednesday.
The recent poll asked voters to give President Donald Trump a letter grade and 39 percent of voters gave him "F." The president also received an "A" from 16 percent of voters, a "B" from another 16 percent, a "C" from 11 percent of voters and 17 percent give him a "D."
"Considered an intelligent person with a really bad report card, filled with far more 'F's' than 'A's' or 'B's', the president is a long way from the Dean's list in the eyes of voters," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Voters were also asked to describe the first year of the president in open-ended questions and 25 words were negative in nature. Fifty-seven percent of voters stated Trump is not fit to serve as president and 69 percent stated that he is not level-headed.
"It's been a very tough Freshman year for President Donald Trump, by any measure," Malloy said.
For more on this poll, click here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.