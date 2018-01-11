PD: CT woman arrested for assaulting officer

Alexandra Peters was arrested for assaulting an officer in West Haven on Wednesday evening. (West Haven Police Department)

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting an officer in West Haven on Wednesday evening.

West Haven resident Alexandra Peters was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and assault on a police officer.

The arrest of Peters comes after officers were called to "breach peace complaint" near the intersection of First Avenue and Baggott Street around 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian, who was later identified as Peters, and a driver "arguing in the roadway." Police determined that Peters had hit the driver's car with a phone and caused damage to the vehicle.

During an interview with Peters, police said "he became combative and scratched the face of an officer deep enough for him to require medical attention."

Peters is being held on a bond.

