Groton police seek driver who fled from crash scene

Police in Groton are hoping the public can help identify the driver of a hit-and-run crash.

They said it happened on Newtown Road in the area of Fort Hill Road on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

The driver in a photo they released struck a vehicle and left the scene.

Police described the vehicle as a 2014 Ford Focus with Massachusetts registration plate 6JP294. They said it may have gray transfer paint on the left side and a scratch over the left rear wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712 or by emailing ekorteweg@groton-ct.gov.

