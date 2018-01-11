Rules for WFSB Foxwoods overnight sweepstakes

Here are the official rules for the WFSB Foxwoods overnight sweepstakes:

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WFSB Foxwoods Overnight Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, January 12, 2018, and ends Friday, January 19, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 3:59 p.m. E.T. each weekday from Monday, January 15 – Friday, January 19, 2018 to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: WFSB-TV/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill CT;

Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Ledyard, CT 06338.

ENTRY: Go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3, click on the Foxwoods Overnight contest link and complete the entry form to register and to receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this contest.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the contest period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

BONUS ENTRY - Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes, (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Monday, January 15 – Friday, January 19, 2018 at approximately 4:05 p.m. E.T., WFSB will randomly select one (1) winner from among the eligible entries received to date during the contest period (five (5) winners total).

Each winner will receive a prize package consisting of a voucher for one (1) night deluxe room accommodations at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Ledyard, CT 06338 (subject to availability, blackout dates may apply) (approximate retail value $120.00) and a $150.00 dining credit at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Total approximate retail value: $270.00. Voucher and credit are subject to issuer terms and conditions. One (1) prize per household. Prize must be redeemed by July 26, 2018. Transportation not included.

Potential winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about each weekday during contest period, Monday, January 15 – Friday, January 19, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m. E.T., and must pick up prize redemption information at WFSB’s address within seven (7) days of notification.

Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WFSB and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WFSB reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that WFSB believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at http://www.wfsb.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true.

For more information about how Foxwoods uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at https://www.foxwoods.com/privacypolicy.aspx.

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within seven (7) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected randomly from among the remaining eligible entries received during the contest period. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, February 2, 2018 to Winners’ List/ Foxwoods Overnight Sweepstakes at the WFSB address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.