Police identify man killed in East Haddam fire

Police have identified the man who died in a house fire that happened on Monday afternoon in East Haddam.

According to police, the body of East Haddam resident, 53-year-old Thomas Rasimas was found after firefighters had extinguished the flames on Ackley Cemetery Road.

Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit detectives and Eastern District Major Crimes detectives are assisting the East Haddam fire marshal with the investigation. Police said the fire "remains under investigation."

Firefighters originally responded to the fire on Monday around 3 p.m

