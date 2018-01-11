Malfunctioning concrete machine leaves worker with head injury

A piece of concrete equipment at a construction site in Danbury malfunctioned on Thursday morning and left a worker with a head injury.

Firefighters said they responded to Forty Acre Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

They learned that a boom on a concrete pump truck had malfunctioned and struck the worker in the head.

The scene presented some challenges for firefighters. They said the terrain was difficult to navigate due to the construction.

They said they had to use a rope system and a stokes basket to bring to the patient up a snow-covered bank. Help with the rope hoisting system was provided by the Advanced Tree Removal Company.

The unidentified worker was taken away in an ambulance. His condition was not released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

