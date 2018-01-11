Woman accused of hitting Milford basketball coach in the groin

A woman faces charges after police said she struck a basketball coach in the groin in Milford.

Tara Severino, 52, of West Haven, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said they responded to Foran High School on Foran Road Wednesday for a report of an assault.

They said they learned that Severino attacked the coach and arrested her.

Severino is scheduled to face a judge on Feb. 6.

According to the basketball schedule, the Foran High School varsity girls basketball team played West Haven High School at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Foran defeated West Haven 62-50.

