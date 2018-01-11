Driver strikes Rite-Aid in West Haven

A driver struck a Rite-Aid on Elm Street in West Haven on Thursday morning. (West Haven police)

A car struck a pharmacy in West Haven on Thursday morning.

According to West Haven police, the driver struck the Rite-Aid on Elm Street.

According to pictures posted to the West Haven Police Department's Facebook page, a chunk of wall under a window was damaged.

Minor injuries were reported.

There's no word on a cause.

