Lost duck waddles near hospital in Norwich

Norwich Animal Control says a lost Muscovy duck was found wandering near Backus Hospital on Thursday. (Norwich Animal Control)

Animal control officers in Norwich are looking for the owner of a lost duck.

Norwich Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the Muscovy duck was found near Backus Hospital on Thursday.

It said if the owner is not found, it will need a new home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norwich Animal Control at 860-887-5747.

