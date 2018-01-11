City settles lawsuit over Christmas Day fire that killed 5

A woman whose three daughters and parents died in a 2011 Christmas morning fire in Connecticut is dropping a lawsuit against the city of Stamford, after officials followed through on promises to change local fire laws.

A document filed Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport shows New York advertising executive Madonna Badger is withdrawing her lawsuit.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson. Authorities blamed fireplace ashes left in a mudroom.

City officials denied allegations in Badger's lawsuit. She accused them of improperly ordering her home demolished the day after the fire to destroy evidence of the city not properly inspecting new fire alarms and other renovations at the home.

Officials changed fire and home demolition ordinances.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.