PD: Registered sex offender asked girls to send nude photos

A registered sex offender from Waterbury allegedly used his son's cell phone, trying to get young girls to send nude photos to him.

Now Michael Lamountain Sr. is back behind bars.

This investigation, involving both police and the probation department, goes back to late November.

Being a registered sex offender, he's not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, but police say that's exactly what he did.

Police said Lamountain, who served five years for possessing child porn, used social media to try to get young girls at Eli Terry Junior Middle School in Plymouth to send him naked photos.

According to court documents, "these conversations included Lamountain Sr. asking the minor females for nude photos and he sent them several inappropriate photos of himself."

Plymouth police contacted probation, and when an officer asked Lamountain about sending messages to girls, he allegedly told them he drank a lot of vodka that night and didn't remember anything.

According to the arrest warrant, Lamountain had purchased a cell phone for his son and that the son was staying at his house in Waterbury on Nov. 25, the night in question.

According to the report, the son allegedly told Plymouth police that next day his dad "took the phone in question away and replaced it with an old phone. He told (his son) that the phone plan had expired."

Lamountain Sr. had permission from probation to purchase a cell phone with internet access for his son, with the understanding that he was not to use it.

However, officers investigating received a statement from the mother of Lamountain’s son, saying when he stayed at his dad's house, Lamountain Sr. had "full access" to the phone.

Court documents said, "the officer showed her a picture from one of the victim's social media account and she was able to confirm that it was a recent picture of Lamountain Sr."

Lamountain was held on $150,000 bond.

If he's released, he needs to check in with probation, electronic monitoring, no contact with minors, no use of social media or computers.

He's due back in court later this month.

In an email, Plymouth Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said “Unfortunately, there will be times when students become victims of reprehensible behavior by an adult. Unless I block a cell phone number, I cannot stop what comes to me as a text. That is why one of the most important things that we should teach all children is that they can and should speak with their parents, teachers, counselors, or a trusted adult if something is going on that is not right. This is applicable whether you are online or not.

Eli Terry Jr. Middle School has a great STEM class taken by all students where part of the curriculum is on being a good digital citizen and another part that deals with Internet safety. In this class, we are reinforcing concepts that we know many of our parents are teaching at home. How to stay in safe locations while surfing the web, reducing your digital footprint, and just being a nice person online are all concepts that are important to drive home. Our technology team also has a full complement of technical steps that they take to eliminate or reduce the chances that our students are going to inappropriate places on the Internet while in our building or accessing our fire wall.

Our PTA’s and school leaders have also been planning to bring an expert on Internet Safety to work with our upper elementary school students and middle school students in early March. I understand the same trainer will offer a community training at night for our parents. This training is not a response to this news story but a recognition of the importance of this work to keep our students and families safe.”

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.