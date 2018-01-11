1.11.18 No Bake Monster Cookie Balls and Banana Pudding in a Bag

Healthy Snacks for Kids

From Registered Dietitians at Big Y: Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell

Email Big Y's wellness team of registered dietitian nutritionists at livingwell@bigy.com

No-bake monster cookie balls

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1 cup natural peanutbutter

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup m&m's

Instructions:

In a large bowl, stir together oats, peanut butter, honey and vanilla extract. Once combined stir in chocolate chips and m&ms

Roll dough into 2 tablespoon-sized smooth balls and place onto parchment lined baking sheets

Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes or enjoy right away

Banana pudding in a bag

Ingredients:

1/2 cup low-fat granola

3 large fully ripe bananas

1/2 cup natural apple sauce

1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

Instructions:

Add granola to a large zip-lock bag. Squeeze any air out of the bag and seal. Lightly crush granola using a can or the bottom of a measuring cup.

Peel bananas, break them into bite sized pieces and add to bag with crushed granola

Add apple sauce and yogurt to banana mixture then press out any air before sealing bag again.

Use your finders to squish and mash ingredients together until well blended.

Place bag in refrigerator and chill until ready to serve.