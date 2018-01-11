Former employee arrested for stealing from Bridgeport DMV

Kimberly Brown is accused of stealing money from the Bridgeport DMV, according to state officials. (DESPP photo)

A former Department of Motor Vehicles employee faces charges for stealing money from the Bridgeport DMV.

Kimberly Brown faces a first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community charge and a first-degree forgery charge.

According to the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and state police, Brown was fired in December but arrested on Thursday.

A manager at the Bridgeport office discovered a monetary discrepancy and notified the state's attorney's office.

The state's attorney's office conducted an investigation with the help of state police detectives.

The investigation lasted several months, according to the DESPP.

Brown, a motor vehicle examiner specialist, was identified as the suspect.

The DESPP said she was terminated on Dec. 8.

“Our hundreds of employees are diligent and dedicated to upholding the public’s trust," said Michael Bzdyra, commissioner, DMV. "People who betray that trust will be held fully accountable for their actions. It is absolutely unacceptable to betray that trust. Our hard-working employees strive diligently every day to do their jobs well and are committed to customer service.”

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant by the superior court.

Brown was arrested and held on an $80,000 bond.

She was also arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday.

