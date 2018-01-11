Reported gas leak turned out to be service leak in Waterbury

Emergency crews responded to a gas main leak in Waterbury (WFSB)

A reported gas leak in Waterbury turned out to be a service leak.

The scene is unfolding at a building on Baldwin Street, and prompted a road closure.

When Eversource responded, they reported a high reading of gas, according to the fire chief.

The fire department went through the building twice with no reading.

Crews are continuing to search the area for a possible gas leak, but it doesn't appear there is one.

Update from Waterbury FD: after reported gas leak with high readings, have determined it’s a service leak pic.twitter.com/y1LIGvPSUN — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) January 11, 2018

