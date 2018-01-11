Family wants answers after relative dies during AMR transport

William Scanlon's family is demanding answers after he died during a transport by AMR (Submitted)

A local family is demanding answers from an ambulance company.

William Scanlon’s family said they have a number of questions after he died on his doorstep when he was transported home from the hospital.

They say he needed oxygen to breath, but that for some reason, when an American Medical Response ambulance transported him back home Saturday morning, with temperatures hovering near zero, not only was he not hooked up to oxygen, they say the ambulance crew also made him walk.

"I see the ambulance pull up and I ran outside, and when I ran outside, they opened the ambulance doors and my uncle looked at me and said, 'thank you Maggie, you always come to help.' Those were the last words I heard from him, because two minutes later he's gone,” said Scanlon’s niece Maggie Dellarose.

Her uncle called himself “Billy the kid.”

"All the kids loved him, they all flocked to him,” Dellarose said.

He would have turned 70 this past Monday, and the family was looking forward to a big birthday party on Sunday, but Scanlon didn’t make it that long.

Now, instead of celebrating, they're mourning.

"Who would have thought, he's fine talking to me and then he's dying in front of me. Its horrific, no one should have to go through that,” Dellarose said.

The family says when the American Medical Response crew brought him home from the hospital Saturday morning, he was not hooked up to his oxygen and was made to walk up this ramp to get into the house.

"He was on six liters of oxygen, and he was only breathing at 73 percent, so he could not be without his oxygen,” said Rose Dellarose, Scanlon’s sister.

"I had no idea he had no oxygen. I didn't figure it out until they bring him into the porch and he says I’m dizzy, I’m dizzy and he fell,” Maggie added.

Family members say Scanlon had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and needed to be on oxygen.

“When he falls, I notice the oxygen thing in his nose, and the other end, has nothing on it. So, at that time I hurry up and I grab the tank that I’ve got, I put it on, turn the tank all the way up, but it was too late,” Dellarose said.

Scanlon's family reached out to Channel 3, wanting to share their story and their concerns.

Jeremy Rodrigo, of AMR, responded saying "There are some patient privacy things we can't talk about certain things, but we did have a transport, we're investigating if anything went wrong and if something could have been done better, so we're doing a very thorough investigation. We know there was a complaint made and we're looking into”

AMR said while there are general protocols for transporting, it comes down to a case by case basis, specific to the patient's condition and general orders from doctors.

"He would have made those 2 days, we know he would have made those two days and that would have been very special to all of us and he was robbed,” Rose Dellarose said.

AMR said it expects to finish up its internal investigation soon.

The family said they've already met with a lawyer and are filing a lawsuit against the company.

