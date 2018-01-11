Health insurance mix up could be impacting others

A health insurance mix up could be affecting others (WFSB)

A health insurance mix up is causing some problems for a woman in Southington.

When Mary Pullman switched health insurances, she was told she was covered for the beginning of the new year.

She quickly learned she isn't, and wants Access Health CT to fix the mistake.

She just had emergency surgery so the last thing she wants to deal with is her insurance.

Pullman is one of the hundreds of people who signed up for Connecticare through Access Health CT in mid-December.

Her health insurance coverage was supposed to start in the new year.

“One coverage was ending on Dec. 31 and the new one was going to take over Jan. 1, and that didn't happen,” Pullman said.

She had emergency surgery around Christmas and has needed to go to follow-up doctor’s appointments.

When she went to her doctor recently, she said they told her that her insurance wasn't valid.

“I have received follow up care but they told me I’ll probably be getting a bill because my insurance isn't good,” Pullman said.

She also got a letter in the mail, “that showed my coverage would begin Feb. 1 and I knew that was wrong.”

She says it was supposed to start Jan. 1, she started making phone calls.

“I've been calling Access Health, I’ve been calling Connecticare to rectify this and I’m getting nowhere with them. Every time I have called I’m told they are working on it,” Pullman said.

Channel 3 called Access Health CT, and they said the state extended the coverage deadline.

People were given an extra week to enroll, and 1,500 people took advantage of that extension.

However, because of the extension, the computer system didn't update the start date so it has to be manually done.

So some people like Pullman, were told the coverage would start on Feb. 1 instead of Jan. 1.

Access Health CT said this could happen when there is an extension.

They say “Our priority is to make sure our customers have access to the support and information they need to enjoy the benefits of their healthcare coverage.”

“This is something that should be taken care of immediately and more people should be put on this problem to help people who have been affected by it,” Pullman said.

Her coverage is back on, but hundreds of others could be having the same problem.

If you signed up during that extension and think you're without coverage, you can call Access Health CT’s call center at 1-855-909-2428.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.