Man taken to hospital after Manchester fire

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Manchester.

The fire was reported at an apartment complex on Route 44.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames pretty quickly.

Three people were home at the time and got out safely.

It is unclear what sparked the fire at this time.

