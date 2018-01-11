Two families displaced after house fire in Hartford

A fire in Hartford has forced two families from their home on Thursday night.

The fire started at a two-family home on Litchfield Street around 10:30 p.m.

Crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

"I was actually in the house cooking, and I kept hearing a bang, a bang, a bang. I thought someone was banging on the door, and I look at the house and it's on fire," explained Gerald Davis who lives nearby.

A mayday call was made involving a firefighter, but officials said that firefighter was evaluated and should be okay.

"Whenever a mayday is called, it heightens our awareness, our senses only because it's one of our guys or our female firefighters in trouble," said Captain Raul Ortiz with the Hartford Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Structure fire at 61-63 Litchfield st has been placed under control. All occupants out of the building. No injuries reported. 2 families have been displaced due to fire. pic.twitter.com/zGggM7C0Dm — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) January 12, 2018

