Texas fugitives arrested in Ansonia

Ansonia Police arrested 2 fugitives from Texas on murder charges Thursday night.

According to police, officers arrested 19-year-old Giuseppe Briguglio, of 1111 Falcon Park Drive Katy, Texas and his 17-year-old female companion as Fugitives from Justice.

Police said Briguglio and the juvenile were both wanted by the Stafford Police Department in Texas for a murder that occurred on January 1, 2018. They were taken into custody without incident at 23 Beverly Drive in Ansonia, CT.

The Stafford Texas Police Department holds arrest warrants for Briguglio and the juvenile, charging each of them with Murder. The juvenile was also reported to be a missing person.

Briguglio was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and held on a $250,000.00 bond and will be arraigned in Derby court on January 12.

The 17 year-old female juvenile was taken to Juvenile Detention to be held for extradition to Texas.

These arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the Ansonia Police Department Detective Bureau, the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau, the Texas Rangers and the Stafford Texas Police Department.

The suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of the Ansonia, Shelton, and Derby Police Departments.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.