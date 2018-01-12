Simsbury fire under investigation - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Simsbury fire under investigation

Posted: Updated:
(MGN photo) (MGN photo)
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A garage fire is under investigation in Simsbury early Friday morning. 

According to officials, firefighters were called to the area of 12 Nutmeg court on the report of a garage fire. 

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire around 3:15 a.m. and placed it under control. 

The fire marshal will now investigate the cause of the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.