Simsbury fire under investigation

A garage fire is under investigation in Simsbury early Friday morning.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the area of 12 Nutmeg court on the report of a garage fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire around 3:15 a.m. and placed it under control.

The fire marshal will now investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.