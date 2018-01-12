Murder investigation underway in New Haven

A crime scene was taped off at an Exxon gas station near Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street in New Haven on Friday morning. (WFSB)

A murder investigation in New Haven began early Friday morning.

Police were called to 775 Whalley Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

They identified the victim as 35-year-old Kenneth Cooper, formerly of New Haven, but recently of Waterbury.

A woman drove Cooper to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers blocked off an Exxon Gas station at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street. However, they said neither the victim nor the driver were associated with the business.

Channel 3 cameras counted half a dozen police cruisers on the scene with crime scene tape.

Investigators said they are following strong leads, but asked for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.