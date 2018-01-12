Flood warning issued for parts of the state

Rain entered the state on Friday amidst record-breaking temperatures as part of what's expected to be a day-long event that could eventually lead to some flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for parts of north central Connecticut until 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's for poor drainage and flooding along smaller streams and rivers.

A flood watch is in effect for the rest of the state until midday on Saturday.

Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

As the rain wraps up on Saturday, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Litchfield County, it's from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. A winter weather advisory for Fairfield County from 4 a.m. on Saturday until noon on Saturday.

"Waves of rain will move across the state [Friday], heavier [Friday] afternoon and evening, into Saturday morning," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.

A record high temperature was set at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Around 12:30 p.m., it was 58 degrees and could go higher, according to Dixon. The 105-year-old record was 57 degrees.

For Bridgeport, The record high temperature of 55 degrees, which was set last year, was tied on Friday.

Dixon said records are also in jeopardy on Saturday during the pre-dawn hours before temperature plummet.

The warm air will rapidly melt snow, which will lead to a lot of runoff and standing water.

"The greatest flooding, poor drainage and basement, threat will be from [Friday] evening through early Saturday as the heaviest rain combines with rapid snowmelt," Dixon said.

Another concern is fog that could develop as the warm air moves over the melting snow. A dense fog advisory for Fairfield, New London, New Haven and Middlesex counties until Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain should start to fall by late Friday afternoon and will linger into Saturday morning.

"There is even a chance for a thunderstorm in parts of the state," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Total rainfall will range from 1 to 3 inches, but locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible."

Temps will drop to the 40s and 50s overnight. Then, a dramatic shift happens, according to Haney.

More arctic air arrives.

"Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s early [Saturday] morning, but they’ll drop a good 30 degrees or more throughout the day," Haney said. "By late [Saturday] afternoon and evening, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with perhaps even some teens in the Litchfield Hills."

That means some of that standing water from the snowmelt and rain will turn to ice.

To add insult to injury, the tail end of that rain could turn to a wintry mix, especially in northern Connecticut. That's the reason for the winter weather advisory.

"Precipitation should end around midday," Haney said. "Some partial clearing is possible during the afternoon as a gusty north or northwesterly makes it feel even colder as the temperature steadily drops."

Temps will dip into the single digits and teens by Saturday night. The wind chill will be around zero.

Highs for Sunday will be in the 20s with a wind chill in the single digits. However, it'll be sunny.

