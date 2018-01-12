Disney on Ice brings Frozen to the XL Center

Disney on Ice presents Frozen at the XL Center in Hartford this weekend. (WFSB)

Temperatures may have warmed up over the past few days, but things are getting pretty frosty in Hartford.

Disney on Ice has brought Frozen to the XL Center.

Performances began on Thursday and run through Jan. 15.

Some of the actors told Channel 3 that this show is unique in that it actually tells the whole story of Frozen, including the character Anna's quest to find her sister Elsa who fled her kingdom with her icy powers.

The whole show is even hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

A few other Disney princesses, along with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Dory and more join them.

For ticket information, head to the XL Center's website here.

