Flooding, driving concerns rise as snow melts across the state

Heavy rain and melting snow are expected to create flooding concerns in both basements and on the roads by Friday afternoon.

Just a week after Blizzard Brody dumped a foot of snow in some communities, milder temperatures have it melting in time for Friday's wet weather.

AAA warned drivers not to attempt to drive on water-covered roads.

Its research suggests an increase in single-vehicle crashes when roads are wet.

It suggested:

Giving enough distance to the driver in front.

Turning headlights on, in accordance with the law.

Make sure tires, windshield wipers, brake lights and tail lights properly work.

Never use cruise control in wet weather.

If drivers hydroplane, they should look and steer in the direction they want to go.

Firefighters in Rocky Hill said they will be ready to respond and anticipate a busy day.

When it comes to flooding, first responders said preparation can make a big difference.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said it is reminding people to clean out their gutters, storm drains and clear their property of anything that could make flooding worse.

The department said it has a specialized truck to respond to water emergencies. It has generators and pumps that can help in flooding situations.

“The ground is completely frozen, so in the event of a rain event, the water has no place to go," said Frank Kelley, deputy fire chief, Rocky Hill Fire Department. "It’s going to seek the lowest area, in this case people’s basements.”

Experts said it's also a good idea to speak with insurance companies about potential claims in the event of a flood.

