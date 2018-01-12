Hamden police investigate 2 suspicious incidents involving 10-year-old

A 10-year-old girl claims she was approached by two different women who asked her if she wanted a ride.

Police said they began investigating what they called the "suspicious activity" on Thursday after receiving a call from the Spring Glen School on Whitney Avenue.

An officer spoke to the principal and the student.

The student told police that as she was walking from her home on Putnam Avenue to a bus stop at the corner of Putnam and Clifford Street, she was approached by a female driver.

The woman was described as having short hair and a "sweet voice." She was operating a small sedan. She asked the girl if she wanted a ride.

Four weeks earlier, police said the same student was approached by another woman in a white van who also asked her if she wanted a ride. The incident also happened at the bus stop.

The student could not identify or further describe the women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4040.

