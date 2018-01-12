App-related phone sale leads to robbery attempt in West Hartford

Safarie Daniels faces robbery charges after he and two other suspects tried to rob people who were looking to buy a phone. (West Hartford police)

Three people tried to rob users of a smartphone app who were trying to buy a phone, according to police in West Hartford.

Officers said they were able to arrest two of the suspects, one of whom they identified as 18-year-old Safarie Daniels. The other is a juvenile.

They said they were sent to the area of the Shell gas station at South Quaker Lane and Park Road around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

They learned from the victims that three suspects, two of whom had guns, tried to rob them and fled north.

An East Hartford K9 was able to track two of them to the area of 227 South Quaker Ln.

While searching the area, one suspect was seen jumping from a first floor apartment window.

The second was found in the apartment.

Police said the robbery happened after the victims tried to buy a phone from the suspects who had recently put it up for sale on the app "Offer Up."

During the purchase, police said the suspects pulled out the guns and demanded money.

A fight followed and the suspects fled.

Daniels was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal attempt at second-degree larceny and carrying a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $100,000.

The juvenile suspect's charges were not listed.

The search for the third suspect continues.

