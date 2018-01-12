Health officials: 15 deaths, 'high level' of hospitalizations reported from flu

A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a bear outside his home.More >
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a bear outside his home.More >
A local family is demanding answers from an ambulance company.More >
A local family is demanding answers from an ambulance company.More >
Sam's Club said on Thursday that it is closing dozens of stores across the country, including two in Connecticut.More >
Sam's Club said on Thursday that it is closing dozens of stores across the country, including two in Connecticut.More >
Local health officials said there have been 15 deaths and a high level of hospitalizations related to the flu.More >
Local health officials said there have been 15 deaths and a high level of hospitalizations related to the flu.More >
A student brought a Confederate flag to Middletown High School on Friday, police confirmed.More >
A student brought a Confederate flag to Middletown High School on Friday, police confirmed.More >
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >
Police in Ansonia said they arrested a pair of fugitives who were wanted for a murder in Texas.More >
Police in Ansonia said they arrested a pair of fugitives who were wanted for a murder in Texas.More >
A murder investigation in New Haven began early Friday morning.More >
A murder investigation in New Haven began early Friday morning.More >
FOG, RAIN and Wicked COLD all headed to CTMore >
FOG, RAIN and Wicked COLD all headed to CTMore >