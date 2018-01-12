Enfield power outage affects mall, traffic

A power outage in Enfield is affecting the town's mall and an exit of Interstate 91.

Enfield police said they requested the shutdown of I-91 exit 48 to help with traffic issues.

Eversource reported 530 outages in Enfield.

In addition to the Enfield Mall, the AAA office in town is also affected.

A cause for the outage is unclear.

