Waterbury students holding fundraiser for teacher who lost home in fire

When Kaynor Technical High School students found out one of their beloved teachers lost her home to a fire before the holidays, they knew they needed to find a way to help.

Channel 3 spoke exclusively with these students in Waterbury, who spearheaded a fundraising effort.

"We all wanted to find a way to help out and help with her family and her loss because that's a really hard time,” Nyjaea Vega, who is a sophomore at Kaynor Technical High School, said.

Help is what the students at Kaynor Technical High School did.

Vega, Arielys Roman, and Digna Melendez brainstormed ways to raise funds for a beloved science teacher at Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury. Her Watertown home caught on fire days before Thanksgiving.

"I look at it this way, nobody died, the pets are OK,” Jane Stango, who is a science teacher at Kaynor Technical High School, said. “It's just 35 years of stuff that's gone."

Stango, who is affectionately known as Mama Stango, said she had no idea what the kids were doing until late last week.

"I'm very appreciative for what the Kaynor community has done,” Stango said. “They've been great."

Three girls along with their student leadership class ultimately came up with the idea to hold a dinner at Amalfi's on Monday night. All the proceeds will go directly to the Stango family.

On Friday, they spent class time working out final details ahead of the event. Their teacher, Lisa Henriquez, said she proud of their work and their compassion.

"It's hard not to get emotional too because this is their heart, this is their passion,” Henriquez said. “I told them this is their legacy at Kaynor."

Vega, Roman, and Melendez are now hoping this will inspire others to help those in need.

"We want to show them it's OK to do the right thing, you don't always have to be shy,” Melendez, who is a sophomore at Kaynor Technical High School, said. “We just want to show a good example."

"So that, the freshman that are coming in now,” Roman, who is a sophomore at Kaynor Technical High School, said. “Next year they can do bigger things and help people out."

The fundraiser will be held at Amalfi's between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The price of tickets is $10 and they are available at the door. People can make checks to payable to "Kaynor Tech."

