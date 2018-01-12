1.12.18 Boozy Hot Chocolate (3 Recipes)

Boozy Hot Chocolate

By Dimitrios Zahariadis

Red Wine Hot cocoa

1 bottle (750 mililiters) red wine

8 cups whole milk

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 package (12 ounces) dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon Ground nutmeg

4 Cinnamon sticks

Combine all ingredients in crock pot and set on high for 60 minutes, after 60 minutes set on warm and serve.

"Cold Hot Chocolate"

1.5 oz Litchfield Distillery Batchers' Vanilla Bourbon

5 oz cold hot chocolate*

Tall glass filled with ice then topped with whipped cream

*Cold hot chocolate recipe

Per envelope of Swiss Miss instant hot chocolate add 1 cinnamon stick, 3 all spice berries, 2 cloves. Toast spices first in a saucepan then add water and Swiss Miss packet. Chill, strain out spices then ready for use.

"The Munk's Way"

1 oz Green chartreuse

5 oz hot chocolate (choose your favorite)

Combine ingredients in a mug and top with toasted marshmallows