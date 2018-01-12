1.12.18 Avocado, Tomato and Mozzarella Tartine with Balsamic Glaze

Avocado, Tomato and Mozzarella Tartine with Balsamic Glaze

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

1 T. lemon or lime juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 pint grape tomatoes

Olive oil

1 large ball fresh mozzarella

Large boule-style homemade bread or artisanal bread, sliced into 4 ½-inch thick pieces

Garnishes:

Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling

Balsamic glaze

Fresh basil (optional)

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat broiler on high.

2. Mash avocado with 1 T. lemon or lime juice to prevent discoloring. Season with salt. Set aside.

3. Toss tomatoes with a little olive oil, spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until slightly blackened and juicy, about 8-10 minutes. Set aside.

4. Slice mozzarella into 8 thin slices.

5. Lightly toast bread slices on each side. Spread one side with a smear of avocado, a layer of tomatoes, and two slices of mozzarella. Repeat with remaining bread. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil on top.

6. Broil on high for 4-6 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Basic French Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Extra-virgin or good quality olive oil

Red wine vinegar

French-style mustard (Dijon, whole grain)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. In a jar with a lid, pour 2 parts oil to 1 part vinegar. For example, if you pour in 100 g oil, add 50 g. vinegar. Spoon in mustard to taste. In this example, about ½ t. would be good. Season with salt and pepper to taste and shake jar to blend.