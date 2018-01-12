1.12.18  Mushrooms, Gruyère and Onions Tartine

Mushrooms, Gruyère and Onions Tartine
Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER
Ingredients:
1 pint mushrooms, sliced
Pinch dried thyme
½ red onion, sliced
Butter and/or olive oil for sautéing
Salt and freshly ground pepper
About 2-4 oz. Gruyère or Swiss cheese, shredded
Large boule-style homemade bread or artisanal bread, sliced into 4 ½-inch thick pieces
Garnishes/Optional:
Onion jam, fruit jam or chutney
Instructions:
1. Heat butter and/or oil in a sauté pan and cook mushrooms until browned. Season to taste with salt and set aside.
2. In same pan, sauté sliced onions in butter/oil until softened. Do not brown the onions. Season to taste with salt and set aside.
3. Pre-heat broiler on high.
4. Lightly toast bread slices on both sides. Spread one side with a smear of jam or chutney, if using. Divide mushrooms and onions evenly atop jam or chutney, then top with shredded cheese and drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil on top.
5. Broil on high for 4-6 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and melted.