1.12.18  Mushrooms, Gruyère and Onions Tartine

Mushrooms, Gruyère and Onions Tartine

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

1 pint mushrooms, sliced

Pinch dried thyme

½ red onion, sliced

Butter and/or olive oil for sautéing

Salt and freshly ground pepper

About 2-4 oz. Gruyère or Swiss cheese, shredded

Large boule-style homemade bread or artisanal bread, sliced into 4 ½-inch thick pieces

Garnishes/Optional:

Onion jam, fruit jam or chutney

Instructions:

1. Heat butter and/or oil in a sauté pan and cook mushrooms until browned. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

2. In same pan, sauté sliced onions in butter/oil until softened. Do not brown the onions. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

3. Pre-heat broiler on high.

4. Lightly toast bread slices on both sides. Spread one side with a smear of jam or chutney, if using. Divide mushrooms and onions evenly atop jam or chutney, then top with shredded cheese and drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil on top.

5. Broil on high for 4-6 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and melted.