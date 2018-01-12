1.12.18 Wilted Kale, Feta and Fried Egg Tartine

Wilted Kale, Feta and Fried Egg Tartine

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

2 c. kale, stemmed and chopped coarsely

2 oz. feta, crumbled

4 eggs

Salt and pepper

Large boule-style homemade bread or artisanal bread, sliced into 4 ½-inch thick pieces

Garnishes/Optional:

Fresh oregano

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat broiler on high.

2. Lightly toast bread slices on both sides and spread with a little butter. Massage kale with oil, salt and pepper until it relaxes, then divide atop the four slices of bread. Divide crumbled feta among the slices and broil until the kale is wilted and the cheese has melted, about 4-6 minutes.

3. Heat a non-stick skillet on the stove top and fry four eggs. Place eggs on top of the kale toasts and drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil on top.